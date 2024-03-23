Major road project in North Hills starts next week

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A major road project in the North Hills is about to get underway.

Starting Monday, drivers on State Route 910, also known as Gibsonia Road, will see flaggers and single traffic.

The project will span from Hardt Road in Richland Township to Mingo Road in Marshall Township.

There will be lane restrictions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. The goal is to have major work completed by Fall but minor work will continue through Spring 2025.

“Hopefully, things will be smooth and it’ll get done really quick,” Louis Foertsch said. He’s a small business owner and takes 910 most days. “This road is a main artery between Gibsonia and Wexford. they did some work on it last summer, guide rails a little further west of here, and it was a mess.”

Work includes milling and paving, drainage upgrades, guide rail updates and more.

