Pittsburgh Riverhounds joining USL W League in 2025

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds have announced they have established a team that will join the USL Women’s League.

The Riverhounds made the announcement on Saturday and said the women’s team will begin competing in 2025.

“As we experience the remarkable growth of women’s soccer globally, it’s imperative that we not only acknowledge, but actively champion the immense talent and passion that exists within our own communities,” Riverhounds President Jeff Garner said. “By establishing a pathway for girls in our region to pursue the highest levels of soccer, particularly those emerging from our esteemed Riverhounds Development Academy, we are not just creating opportunities, we are fulfilling dreams.”

The president of the USL expressed excitement about Pittsburgh joining the league.

“Pittsburgh has decades of history in the American soccer landscape, and we’re excited to see their passionate fans support this W League team next summer,” said Joel Nash, USL Senior Vice President of Youth and Pre-Professional Properties.

The Riverhounds Development Academy formed its first girls’ academy team in 2012.

