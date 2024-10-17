Man, 19, in critical condition after falling from 7th story balcony in Pleasant Hills

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was critically injured after he fell from a seventh story balcony in Pleasant Hills.

Allegheny County police said crews were called to the 100 block of Cerasi Drive at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency responders found a man, 19, who had fallen around 60 feet.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Detectives initiated an investigation. Preliminary information shows no obvious signs of foul play.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group