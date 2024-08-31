Man, 19, pinned under vehicle in overnight Munhall crash

MUNHALL, Pa. — A pedestrian was pinned underneath a vehicle after a crash in Munhall overnight.

The Allegheny County Police Department says a vehicle hit a 19-year-old man at the intersection of E. Eugene Avenue and Valewood Drive around 12:15 a.m.

First responders found the man pinned beneath the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing.

