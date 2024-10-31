Man, 24, shot in Munhall

MUNHALL, Pa. — A man was shot in Munhall Wednesday night.

Allegheny County police said dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1200 block of McClure Street at 8:49 p.m.

First responders found the victim, a 24-year-old man, who had been shot. There were also multiple shell casings on the ground at the scene.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening wound.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

