Man, 73, attacked in downtown Pittsburgh; suspect in custody

PITTSBURGH — A 73-year-old man was attacked Wednesday afternoon in downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh police said the attack happened around noon near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Smithfield Street.

The victim told police he was walking down the street when the suspect approached him.

He tried to run away, but the suspect chased him and hit him in the head, police said.

The victim fell to the ground and suffered a face injury. He was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Officers identified the suspect as Jameel Huff, 24, through surveillance video.

Court documents say Huff told police he attacked the victim because he “heard it in his mind” that he was a pedophile.

Huff is charged with aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group