Man accused of burglarizing local church arrested after standoff in New York City

NEW YORK — A man who is accused of burglarizing a local church has been arrested after a standoff with police in New York City.

The Rochester Borough Police Department said Arthur Jack, 55, of Rochester, was taken into custody by the NYPD early Wednesday morning.

Investigators said his arrest came after a brief standoff along subway tracks.

He was identified as a suspect in a burglary that happened at Grace Lutheran Church on Sunday.

Church leaders said he stole offerings for a soup dinner and rummaged through gift donations that were meant to be donated to the The Salvation Army and Glade Run.

He will be extradited back to Beaver County.

