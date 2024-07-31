Man accused of burglarizing Pittsburgh thrift store, returning to scene of the crime days later

PITTSBURGH — Twelve days after a burglary at Red, White and Blue Thrift Store along Sawmill Run Boulevard, police say the man responsible returned to the scene of the crime.

The burglary happened on July 14. Court documents say the rear window was damaged and the backdoor was open.

Police reported there was damage to the jewelry display case and one of the cash registers.

No money was taken, but the thrift store estimated the stolen jewelry was worth $3,000.

On July 25, photos of the suspect were sent by a detective to the rest of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. The very next day, William Skinner, 36, was caught prowling around the shop.

An officer who responded to the scene recognized Skinner from the photo that was sent out.

Skinner is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, theft and receiving stolen property.

