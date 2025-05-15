Man accused of chasing man with knife, stabbing him on Pittsburgh’s North Side

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police said he chased a man with a knife and stabbed him on Pittsburgh’s North Side Wednesday evening.

Just before 8:45 p.m., officers were called to East Ohio Street for reports of a man chasing another man with a knife. When police arrived, no one was on scene.

A short time later, a man who had been stabbed in the ribcage arrived at a hospital. He was last listed in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police said they used video in the area to help locate the suspect, later identified as Precious McBride, on Federal Street.

When officers arrived, police said McBride “took an aggressive fighting stance” and refused to listen to multiple verbal commands. A taser was deployed, and McBride was eventually taken into custody. He was evaluated at a hospital before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The knife used in the stabbing was recovered at Lorraine Street and McBrier Way. Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate.

