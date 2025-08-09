Man accused of crashing into police cruiser in stolen vehicle arrested in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of crashing into a police cruiser in a stolen vehicle in Pittsburgh is in custody.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were in the 8000 block of Bricelyn Street near Dornbrush Street in East Hills around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Pittsburgh Police said a license plate reader notified police that a vehicle in that area had been reported stolen out of Wilkinsburg.

Police said the driver of the stolen vehicle crashed into their patrol car when they tried to stop it.

The cruiser sustained minor damage and no officers were injured.

The vehicle ended up crashing at the intersection of Bricelyn Street and Wilkinsburg Avenue.

The man who was driving was treated for minor injuries. Charges are pending.

