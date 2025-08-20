Man accused of driving teen girl to Pittsburgh to have sex with another man for money

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police say he drove a 17-year-old girl to Pittsburgh from Philadelphia to have sex with another man in exchange for money.

Following an undercover setup by the Northern Regional Police Department, police have charged 29-year-old Darnaill Foster with trafficking, promoting prostitution, corruption of minors and sexual exploitation of children.

Coming up at 4 p.m. on Channel 11, anchor Alyssa Raymonds digs into the criminal complaint to see how the setup played out.

