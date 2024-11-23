Man accused of firing 19 shots into Lawrenceville bar, killing security guard appears in court

PITTSBURGH — More than a month after gunfire shattered the block, wood remains are still covering the windows of Diljah Restaurant and Lounge, a business that was caught in the crossfire of a shooting. The violence occurred when a gunman opened fire on the establishment as it was closing its doors for the night.

Malcolm Nowlin, father of 26-year-old Malcolm Nowlin Jr., who was fatally shot while working as a security guard at the lounge, has spoken out about his son’s death.

“My son was doing his job, and he was in the right place,” Nowlin said. “The shooter made a senseless choice.”

Nowlin described his son as a “good person” who deserved justice.

For the first time, Nowlin faced his son’s alleged killer, Eric Sudduth-Jones II, in court. Police say Sudduth-Jones shot 19 times into the lounge after being denied entry when the business was closing.

“It was hard, but I needed to be there,” Nowlin said. “I wanted to represent my son and see justice done.”

Detectives testified that phone data placed Sudduth-Jones in East Pittsburgh at the time a car was set on fire under a bridge. The vehicle was traced back to his mother and appeared in surveillance footage. Additionally, a text found on Sudduth-Jones’ phone read: “I need matches and fire right now.”

As a result, Sudduth-Jones now faces 11 new charges, including arson, along with the original homicide charge. All those charges were held for trial.

Malcolm Nowlin continues to wait for justice for his son. “He loved life, brought joy to everyone around him,” Nowlin said.

Sudduth-Jones’ defense attorney declined to comment after the hearing. The suspect is set for a formal arraignment on Dec. 23.

