Father of man who died after shooting at Lawrenceville bar speaks out following suspect’s arrest

PITTSBURGH — A father is one step closer to getting justice after his son, Malcolm Nowlin, 26, was shot and killed while working security at a hookah lounge in Lawrenceville last week.

Pittsburgh police arrested Eric Sudduth-Jones, 24, in Wilkinsburg on Monday. They said he fired the shot that killed Malcolm.

Channel 11 spoke with Malcolm’s father, Malcolm Nowlin Sr., from his home in Florida.

“When that detective called with the news, I let out a thunderous roar saying that they got him,” Nowlin said. “I’m grateful that I get to look him in his eyes and share a few words with him.”

Just two days ago, Nowlin said goodbye to his son and his namesake from a hospital bed.

“My family, we are holding on and I am holding on,” said Nowlin.

Since the shooting death of Malcolm, while he was working on Sunday, Oct. 6, detectives have been interviewing witnesses and going through surveillance video, ultimately tracking down Sudduth-Jones.

“We want justice,” Nowlin said. “We want him to serve his time. There are consequences to everything we do in life, and so we expect him to be charged, tried to the fullest extent of the law.”

Malcolm’s father said the Duquesne graduate had big plans of opening his own business and even becoming a comedian.

“He was extremely funny,” Nowlin said. “Live, laugh, love. That’s his legacy.”

Those memories help the family stay strong as they prepare to honor Malcolm’s life and say goodbye one last time.

“We are focused on ensuring Malcolm’s life is celebrated,” Nowlin said. “He was a high-energy person, full of life so we’re going to make sure his service is full of life.”

Malcolm’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Meanwhile, detectives said police had a run-in with the suspect hours before the shooting. They said he led officers on a chase after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop.

