Man accused of hitting another man in head with tire rim during fight in Verona

VERONA, Pa. — Two men were arrested after a fight involving a tire rim in Verona.

The Verona Police Department said officers were called to the GetGo on the 800 block of Allegheny River Boulevard for reports of a fight at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Police said they found a 19-year-old man from McKeesport and a 23-year-old man from Pittsburgh fighting in the parking lot.

Investigators learned that one of the men hit the other in the head with a tire rim.

Both men were treated for injuries before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about the suspects and obtain court paperwork.

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