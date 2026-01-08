Man accused of kidnapping woman, fleeing from police in Latrobe arrested

LATROBE, Pa. — A man who police say got away from officers who were trying to serve an arrest warrant in Latrobe is in custody.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man wanted after fleeing from officers serving arrest warrant at Latrobe home, police say

The Latrobe Police Department said Shawn Prince was taken into custody on the 300 block of Spring Street on Wednesday evening.

Officers first tried to arrest Prince on Tuesday while serving an arrest warrant on the same street.

A man identified as Prince ran away at that time and officers were unable to find him, despite an extensive search.

Police confirm to Channel 11 that Prince was charged in October with kidnapping a woman and holding her at gunpoint in a wooded area.

The woman escaped, but went missing again a day later. She was later found safe in Kentucky with Prince, who was taken into custody.

Online court records show Prince was out on $25,000 bail through a professional bondsman for the October charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group