Man wanted after fleeing from officers serving arrest warrant at Latrobe home, police say

LATROBE, Pa. — A man is wanted after fleeing from officers serving an arrest warrant in Latrobe on Tuesday, police say.

According to Latrobe police, officers tried to serve an arrest warrant on Shawn Prince at a home on Spring Street around 6 p.m.

Believed to be a flight risk, Prince is wanted on charges of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment, police say.

During the warrant service, a man matching Prince’s description was seen fleeing the area on foot. A search ensued, and a witness later identified Prince as the person seen fleeing, police say.

Prince couldn’t be found, despite extensive search efforts, including the use of a drone with thermal imaging.

Police say it’s unknown whether Prince is still in the Latrobe area.

The investigation is active, and anyone with information about Prince’s location is urged to contact law enforcement.

Police describe Prince as about 6 feet tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and a beard and wearing a blue and black flannel shirt. People are told not to approach Prince if seen.

Police confirm to Channel 11 that Prince was charged in October with kidnapping a woman and holding her at gunpoint in a wooded area. The

The woman escaped, but went missing again a day later. She was later found safe in Kentucky with Prince, who was taken into custody.

