Man accused of pressing gun to teen’s neck in Indiana County robbery

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pennsylvania State Police vehicle (WPXI/WPXI)

WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from central Pennsylvania is charged in an Indiana County robbery.

Pennsylvania State Police say the robbery happened after 5 p.m. on Tuesday in White Township.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, told troopers that as he was walking away from a group of friends, a man put him in a chokehold, pressed a pistol to his abdomen and demanded his wallet and Rolex watch. The victim dropped his wallet and handed over his watch when the man pressed the gun to his neck. The man then left.

Troopers started searching for the suspect, identified as Nicholas Joseph Holbert, 22, of Osceola Mills, on Tuesday — thinking he still may be armed. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the Regency Mall parking lot, but didn’t locate Holbert.

The victim told police that Holbert returned the stolen property sometime overnight.

Holbert was taken into custody on Wednesday and is facing charges of robbery, possessing instruments of crime and theft by unlawful taking.

