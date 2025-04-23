Man accused of robbing Burger King with gun, cattle prod in Monroeville charged federally

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A man accused of robbing a Burger King and tasing employees is now facing federal charges.

Yamin Harris, 31, was charged with entering the Monroeville Burger King on Broadway Boulevard in Monroeville in December 2024. Local police said he used a cattle prod and a gun to leave with more than $1,000.

On Wednesday, the Department of Justice said they had filed charges of Hobbs Act robbery and federal gun charges against Harris.

The Hobbs Act prohibits robbery or extortion that impacts interstate or foreign commerce.

He faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

