Man accused of setting off explosive near Armstrong County swimming hole

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — A man is accused of setting off an explosive near an Armstrong County swimming hole.

The explosion happened on Aug. 1 at Buttermilk Falls in Rayburn Township, according to court documents.

Witnesses said they saw a man, who police have identified as Zane Clever, 46, take something out of a backpack and then hide behind a large boulder.

There was a bright flash and a loud boom. Clever then left the area on his bicycle.

Investigators found a metal pipe and fragments in the area.

Police found Clever riding his bike after seeing a photo of him taken by a witness.

Court documents say Clever initially identified himself as “Justin Fields” and would not tell police his birthday. He eventually gave officers his real name.

Clever was searched before being taken to jail and officers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to Armstrong County Jail.

Clever is facing multiple charges including unlawfully possessing a weapon of mass destruction and reckless endangerment.

