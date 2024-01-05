Man accused of shooting North Versailles police officer, K9 appears in court

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man accused of shooting a North Versailles police officer in November appeared in court on Friday.

North Versailles police officers waited in the courtroom to find out what would be next for Ian Lamont Fields. The officer Fields is accused of shooting was also at his preliminary hearing and listened as all four attempted homicide charges were withdrawn as part of the preliminary hearing being waived.

>> Police officer shot in North Versailles; suspect in custody

Fields wore a walking boot and used a walker to go in and out of court on Friday. Channel 11 confirmed Fields was also hit by gunfire on Nov. 24.

On that day, North Versailles police originally showed up to Arlington Avenue for a domestic dispute. Officers say they found Fields in an alley behind a house and attempted to take him into custody. He refused commands so they tased him. That’s when Fields allegedly pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Officer Steven Shawley was hit in the hand and near his mouth. In a Facebook post from a few weeks ago, he wrote, “Just know, we have no regrets and would put ourselves in the same situation over and over again to protect all residents, visitors, and businesses of North Versailles Township.” His K9 named Chase was also shot in the shoulder. Fields now faces a felony charge for that along with a dozen other felonies but the attempted homicide charges were withdrawn.

Defense Attorney Phil DiLucente says it’s not common but it’s also not uncommon.

“What you attempt to suggest is that it wasn’t the intent of the defendant necessarily to want to kill someone, but they may have still acted hypothetically recklessly but their intent was for instance to maybe assault them but not certainly to kill them,” said DiLucente.

Fields now faces a felony for injuring Chase along with a dozen others.

“In this case, for instance, you may have a situation where the officer agreed that the attempted homicide can be withdrawn but the resulting additions of the k9 as an officer an aggravated assault or an assault charge in some method or manner,” said DiLucente. “It’s not uncommon, but it’s also not common. It’s all very unique on a case-by-case basis.”

Fields’ formal arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 21.

