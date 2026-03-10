Man accused of shooting at SWAT officers in Lower Burrell now facing attempted homicide charges

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — New charges have been filed against a man accused of shooting at SWAT officers in Lower Burrell last month, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced Tuesday.

Jordan Lindner, 29, now faces two counts of attempted homicide and two counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, in addition to charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The standoff on Rodgers Drive on Feb. 14 began after officers responded to reports of gunfire hitting an occupied residence adjacent to Lindner’s home. Lindner, who was wounded when SWAT members returned fire, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Burrell police arrived at the scene after residents reported a bullet had pierced a window and wall inside their home. Officers observed the damage and determined the shot likely originated from the neighboring property where Lindner lived. Investigators attempted to communicate with Lindner through a PA system, requesting he exit the residence peacefully. Lindner allegedly responded by yelling, “just shoot me,” before retreating further into the home.

Westmoreland County SWAT was called to the scene while local police obtained an arrest warrant for the initial property damage. SWAT members established a perimeter around the residence and continued to issue verbal commands for Lindner to surrender. The situation escalated when SWAT members breached the front of the home to locate Lindner. Officers reported hearing him yelling in an agitated manner while holding a large silver revolver.

According to investigators, Lindner pointed the revolver at himself and ignored orders to drop the firearm. He then allegedly pointed the weapon toward officers and fired one round. Authorities responded by deploying gas inside the home in an attempt to force a peaceful surrender. Lindner then appeared at a front window and fired a second round toward the officers.

SWAT members returned fire, striking and wounding Lindner. He followed police commands to crawl out of the home, but as officers attempted to handcuff him, Lindner allegedly pulled a knife from his pants pocket. Officers successfully disarmed him and took him into custody before he was treated by medics. No police officers or SWAT members were injured during the incident.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Ziccarelli praised the conduct of the responding units.

“The patience and composure displayed by these police officers and SWAT members on the night of this incident was admirable,” Ziccarelli said. “Given the circumstances and relentless attempts at a peaceful resolution, this was the best possible outcome and I am thankful all of these officers returned home that night.”

