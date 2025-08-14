Man accused of smashing McDonald police cruiser window arrested in Iowa

McDONALD, Pa. — Police have arrested the man accused of smashing a McDonald police cruiser’s window earlier this year.

McDonald Police Department officials announced over social media that they were able to solve the case with help from law enforcement partners.

In April, an officer at the McDonald station reportedly heard someone pound on an office window. He went outside to find the driver’s side window of a police cruiser shattered.

Video from outside showed the suspect walking around the building, wearing a black mask and gloves and holding a metal baseball bat.

Officials say a case was made against Jacob Tigner, of McDonald, who had fled the state with multiple criminal cases pending against him.

Tigner was arrested in Dallas County, Iowa, and brought back to Pennsylvania. He’s being held in the Washington County Jail.

Officials thanked the Mount Pleasant Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Middle Atlantic-Great Lakes Organized Crime Law Enforcement Network and Washington County District Attorney’s Office for their help.

