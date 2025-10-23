Man accused of trying to hit state trooper with vehicle during pursuit arrested in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. — A man who state police said led them on a chase and tried to hit a trooper was arrested Thursday night.

Butler Police Chief Bob O’Neill confirmed his department assisted state police with taking Ronald Piper into custody.

The incident started just before 5 p.m. Monday when Troopers said they were trying to stop Piper. They said they were initially investigating a report of criminal trespassing and theft.

They were looking for a silver van in the area. The van was spotted, troopers said, being driven by Piper. They tried to pull him over, but say he sped off.

Two other troopers, identified in court papers as Troopers Cavanaugh and Waltenbaugh, put spike strips on the road.

Piper ran over the spike strips on Route 268 near Boltz Road in Armstrong County, state police said. That’s when troopers said Piper turned his van off the road and drove in the direction of Trooper Waltenbaugh, who had to run out of the way.

Witnesses said Piper then drove into the woods, where police said he crashed and then ran off. Neighbors said police searched the area for hours, using a helicopter and a K-9, but were unable to find him.

Troopers said after Piper crashed, he made it to Bear Road and stole a car. That car was found damaged on Tuesday morning, around 5 a.m., in Clearfield Township, Butler County.

Troopers said he then stole another car — a gray 2005 Honda Civic.

Piper was on the run until he was taken into custody Thursday night. He is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and recklessly endangering another person.

