Man accused of trying to lure multiple juveniles into truck at local park

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to lure multiple juveniles into his truck at a local park.

According to Pennsylvania state police, a boy and girl were playing at Whitsett Park when they were approached by Antonio Steadman, from Perryopolis.

The juveniles didn’t know Steadman but he allegedly called the girl over to his vehicle by name while she was carrying the boy. He then asked them to get into his truck.

State police said Steadman appeared highly intoxicated and dropped a beer can out of his truck. He also didn’t have a shirt on.

A truck matching the description of Steadman’s was found a street over during an area canvass.

State police said troopers tried to stop the truck but it drove away. It was eventually stopped.

According to officials, Steadman was “clearly intoxicated.”

The victims positively identified Steadman as the person who attempted to get them into his truck, state police said.

Steadman reportedly threatened to kill multiple troopers and officer $50,000 if he was released instead of arrested.

Steadman is charged with two counts of luring a child into a motor vehicle, one count of second degree felony and one count of first degree misdemeanor, one count of third degree felony bribery in official matters, four counts of first degree misdemeanor terroristic threats, one count of misdemeanor DUI, one count of third degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, public intoxication and related traffic offenses.

Steadman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 1.

