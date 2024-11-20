Man arrested for 2023 deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges nearly a year after a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.

Police were called to Everton Street just before 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2023 for multiple shots fired in the 7300 and 7200 blocks.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the back. The victim, identified as Jamair Coachman, 18, was taken to a hospital in serious condition and died at the hospital on April 4.

Ronrie Lloyd, 33, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He is charged with criminal homicide.

