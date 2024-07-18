Man arrested in connection to Downtown Pittsburgh road rage shooting

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested in connection to a road rage shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The victim stopped his car near the corner of 4th Avenue and Smithfield Street just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the shooting likely happened about a block away on 3rd Avenue and Cherry Street but the whole ordeal began in the South Side as a road rage incident.

The victim told police he got into an argument with a man in another vehicle who started shooting.

Police identified the shooter as Ray Rivera, 58. Police said the blood on his car door helped them identify him.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Rivera is facing multiple charges including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

