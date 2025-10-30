Man arrested in connection with East Hills deadly shooting, U.S. Marshals assist in arrest

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in East Hills in the summer.

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Police said Terrance George, 36, of Pittsburgh, was arrested.

George is accused of shooting and killing 25-year-old Hezon Wilson on the 2300 block of East Hills Drive on Aug. 26.

Police said U.S. Marshals, New Kensington Police and Westmoreland County SWAT units aided in the arrest.

George is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

