Teen arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A teen has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg.

Allegheny County police say Khalil Valcin, 17, is facing multiple charges, including homicide and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Valcin reportedly turned himself in Wednesday at Pittsburgh Municipal Court. He’s being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

At 8:25 p.m. Jan 4, police found 19-year-old Dorrel Ferguson dead on the sidewalk in the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Initial reports said he’d been shot in his upper torso.

Police say they identified Khalil Valcin as the suspect through witness interviews and surveillance videos.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group