Man arrested for laundromat, car wash thefts in Allegheny County

A Pittsburgh man who allegedly cut power to a laundromat and stole money from kiosks inside has been charged for several thefts around the county.

According to police, Shawn Jackson, 37, broke into a laundromat in the 500 block of Crennel Avenue in Crafton at around 3:15 a.m. on June 3.

He allegedly cut the power to the building and stole an undisclosed amount of money from multiple kiosks.

County police shared surveillance images on social media and received an anonymous tip that helped them identify Jackson.

Further investigation revealed Jackson was responsible for additional incidents in Allegheny County, police said. They include an attempted burglary at a laundromat in the 100 block of Curry Hollow Road in Pleasant Hills, a burglary at a laundromat in the 1900 block of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and a theft from a car wash in the 1700 block of Painters Run Road in Upper St. Clair, all on June 18.

Jackson, who was taken into custody on June 18, is facing multiple felony charges. He was placed in the Allegheny County Jail.

