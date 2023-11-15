Man arrested over death of Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut with skate blade, released on bail

A man who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of former Penguins player Adam Johnson has been released on bail, the Associated Press reports.

Johnson was playing in England for the Nottingham Panthers when he was struck by an opponent’s skate blade on Oct. 28.

South Yorkshire police did not identify the suspect. The player whose skate cut Johnson’s neck, Matt Petgrave, was the man arrested, pittsburghhockeynow.com reports.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and released on bail on Wednesday pending further inquiries, according to the AP.

Johnson had a brief NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Petgrave, who plays for the Sheffield Steelers, played for several AHL teams, including the Syracuse Crunch and Laval Rockets, pittsburghhockeynow.com reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

