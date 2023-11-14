Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson’s death

Police in the United Kingdom have made an arrest in the death of a former Penguins player.

South Yorkshire Police on Tuesday arrested an unidentified man on suspicion of manslaughter for the death of Adam Johnson.

Johnson died in October after his neck was cut in a collision during a Sheffield Steelers versus Nottingham Panthers game, in England’s Elite Ice Hockey League. Johnson played with the Penguins organization for three seasons prior to playing in England.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall.

Horsfall says he understands Johnson’s death has sent shockwaves through communities around the world.

“We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process,” he said. “Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue.”

South Yorkshire Police say the investigation is ongoing.

