Man arrested in Wilkinsburg shooting that killed a local music producer

WILKINSBURG — Allegheny County police have made an arrest for a homicide in Wilkinsburg earlier this year.

Police say Isaiah Thorton, 34, of North Braddock, was arrested Tuesday for a May 27 shooting on Franklin Avenue that killed Michael Tomlin, 32, of Verona.

Thorton is charged with criminal homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting a preliminary hearing.

