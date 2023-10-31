Local

Man arrested in Wilkinsburg shooting that killed a local music producer

By WPXI.com News Staff

Wilkinsburg shooting FILE footage from Franklin Avenue.

By WPXI.com News Staff

WILKINSBURG — Allegheny County police have made an arrest for a homicide in Wilkinsburg earlier this year.

Police say Isaiah Thorton, 34, of North Braddock, was arrested Tuesday for a May 27 shooting on Franklin Avenue that killed Michael Tomlin, 32, of Verona.

Thorton is charged with criminal homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail while awaiting a preliminary hearing.

