Man catches burglar at his business in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking into two reported burglaries that happened just days apart in Zone Three.

Business owners say they are frustrated and want more protection.

The first happened at Chace’s Café on East Carson Street.

Owner Pete Henderson said his business was closed the Friday after Thanksgiving, November 28.

When he went to drop off items around 3 p.m., he said he noticed some things were out of place and he heard noise in the basement and realized someone was inside.

Video shared with Channel 11 shows a person moving around the business before Henderson exited the front door to go to the side door and confronted him.

“When I grabbed him, I grabbed the bike, the backpack, everything and I dragged him all the way up the corner,” Henderson said. “I said you are going to jail. I got you.”

Henderson told Channel 11 the person took kitchen equipment, frozen food and about $60.

He said he believes the burglar entered several times between Thanksgiving and when he caught him inside.

Public safety officials said the business owner told 911 that he was detaining an adult male he located inside and believed had entered the establishment through the back door.

When officers arrived, they found the person with a bag with items believed to have been taken from the inside.

Police said charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

On November 26, officers in the same police zone responded to a reported burglary at Leon’s Caribbean Restaurant on Warrington Avenue.

The business is located directly across the street from the Zone 3 police station.

The owner said his business has been hit three times in the last month.

Public safety said the owner reported the back door was forced open and approximately $150 worth of items had been stolen.

“They are just trying to steal and it is not just one store. It is a couple stores,” he said.

The owner said the thief took a laptop, a generator, two cameras and food.

He wants more patrols in the area.

“What we need is police patrol here because it cannot be so close to the police station and you do not have front cameras or anything,” he said.

Henderson agrees and adds there’s not much else the owners can do.

“It is crazy. We do not know what to do,” Henderson said.

Police are still investigating both cases and have not said if the burglaries are connected.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group