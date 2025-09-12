Man charged after police seize drugs, stolen gun from business in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police seized a stolen gun and drugs from a business in Homestead.

The Allegheny County Police Department said they had received multiple tips about criminal activity happening at the Dankery Social Club on the 100 block of East 8th Avenue over the last several weeks.

Officers got a search warrant and went into the business on Friday.

Inside, they said they found 3.5 pounds of marijuana, THC gummies, vapes and wax, 250 grams of psilocybin and two guns. Police said one of those guns was stolen.

Owner Larry Jackson, 56, is facing charges of receiving stolen property, persons not to possess a firearm and intent to distribute.

He is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

