Man charged after road rage incident in Westmoreland County

DELMONT, Pa. — State police have charged a man after an alleged road rage incident injured four people on July 3.

Troopers charged Cody Salensky after they said he rammed his truck into another car on Route 66 North, just after the interchange with Route 22.

The wreck happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to state police, Salensky and another man got into an argument at GetGo in Delmont.

From there, troopers said Salensky followed the victim’s car onto Route 66. Police said the victim changed lanes several times to avoid Salensky, but Salensky slammed on the gas and rammed into the the

The victim and his two passengers were all injured, but troopers said they are okay.

A woman in Selensky’s truck was also hurt and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

“The way people drive nowadays, there’s road rage everywhere” said Bernard Butler of Irwin.

Police said Salensky continued to argue with the victims and then ran from the scene. State police said he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Witnesses told police he appeared to be drunk, and troopers later said they found empty alcohol cans in the truck.

Troopers also said Salensky did not have a valid driver’s license because it was suspended from a previous DUI.

Before being arrested, the victim allegedly told police he found a message from Selensky on Facebook. Police said that message said to meet Salensky in Slickville so he could shoot him.

“Chill out, because it’s easy for that to escalate like that,” Butler added. “Keep aware of your surroundings and stuff, because it could happen to anybody.”

Salensky is due in court on July 21.

