Man charged after TSA detects loaded handgun at Pittsburgh airport security checkpoint

A Louisiana man is facing charges after a gun was discovered at the Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint, county police announced.

On Tuesday, around 5:40 a.m., Transportation Security Administration officers observed a loaded handgun in a passenger’s carry-on bag and alerted Allegheny County Police.

County Police identified the passenger as Bryce McAfoose, 24, of St. Amant, Louisiana. Police determined that McAfoose did not have a valid concealed carry permit.

McAfoose is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, and the FBI was also notified.

According to county police, passengers who bring firearms into an airport security checkpoint can face federal civil fines from the Transportation Security Administration up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

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