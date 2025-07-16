Man charged with leaving infant, toddler inside hot car outside of Washington County Walmart

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police said he left two children inside a hot car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Washington County.

On Sunday, officers were called to the Walmart in South Strabane Township around 2:15 p.m. after someone called 11 saying there were children locked inside a vehicle that wasn’t running

Police said two girls, 9 months old and 3 years old, had been in the car for about 45 minutes. The 3-year-old was unresponsive. Both girls were taken to a hospital.

The girls’ mother told police that the children were left in the care of Fritzson Charles.

Charles was arrested and taken to the Washington County Prison, where he was denied bail.

He’s charged with endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person and leaving a child unattended in a vehicle.

