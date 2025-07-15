Man charged with letting out dogs that attacked people in Tarentum on Halloween

TARENTUM, Pa. — A second person has been charged after three dogs ran loose on Halloween in Tarentum and attacked people.

Police said they now have video of Shawn Flynn, 34, releasing the dogs from his neighbors’ apartment.

Channel 11 spoke with Flynn in November. A cell phone video showed him running to help a man being attacked by two of the pitbulls. The dogs then turned on Flynn, biting him on the hands.

At the time, police thought the dogs broke through the screen door of the home on North Ormond Street and chased after trick-or-treaters in the street. But during an interview last month, Flynn admitted that the landlord offered money to let the dogs out of the home, according to the criminal complaint. He claimed the dog’s owner was being evicted.

Last fall, Brandon Baynes, one of the owners of the dogs, was charged with keeping them in deplorable conditions. According to a criminal complaint, the dogs did not have adequate food and water.

Flynn is charged with aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group