Man charged with starting fire that destroyed Beaver County mobile home

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Burned down to the frame, not much is left of a mobile home on Ranch Street in Beaver County.

“You can smell it, you can see it, I don’t know what else is going on,” said Yvonne Weber, who lives nearby.

Weber has lived on the street for more than 30 years. Walking the road Thursday morning, she got a full view of the impact of this fire.

“It’s a nice quiet neighborhood, everybody knows everybody, it’s kind of shocking to see what happened,” Weber said.

Pennsylvania State Police covered the scene for more than nine hours, only telling us that two people got out safely.

In a report issued later on Thursday afternoon, PSP charged a man in connection with the fire.

PSP charged Joseph Long, 34, of Aliquippa, with criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

The agency says its investigation found that Long “recklessly started a fire” while two people were sleeping inside the mobile home, then left.

He was taken into custody “not far” from the destroyed mobile home.

