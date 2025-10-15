Jury finds man guilty of shooting Monroeville police sergeant after armed robbery

A jury has found a man guilty of shooting a Monroeville police sergeant after an armed robbery last year.

Investigators say Jamal Brooks robbed the store before taking off on Jan. 3, 2024.

Monroeville police Sgt. James MacDonald spotted someone matching the suspect’s description and pulled him over.

Dashcam video from the incident shows a man firing multiple gunshots. MacDonald was hit twice but survived.

Court records show Brooks was arrested and charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a gun without a license.

Brooks waived his right to counsel earlier this month and told the judge he wanted to represent himself in his own attempted homicide trial.

