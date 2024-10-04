Man convicted of supplying drugs that led to fatal 2021 overdose in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A man has been convicted of supplying drugs that led to another man’s overdose death in 2021, the Westmoreland County District Attorney announced on Thursday.

Zachary Dunlap, 31, was found guilty on all counts relating to the overdose death of Robert J. Verscharen, DA Nicole Ziccarelli’s office said.

Verscharen died in January 2021 after Dunlap gave narcotics to a woman, who then passed them on to him.

Autopsy results showed that Verscharen died from a fentanyl overdose.

“It is imperative we prosecute the very people who are supplying and dealing these deadly drugs to hold someone accountable and make an impact on the drug epidemic we are seeing here at home. I applaud Latrobe Police for their investigative work and I thank the jury for their time. I know these are difficult cases to prosecute and ADA Ciaramitaro did an exceptional job prosecuting it.”

Dunlap will be sentenced in three months, according to a news release.

