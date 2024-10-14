Local

Man in critical condition after being hit by car in Penn Hills

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Allegheny County Police WPXI Allegheny County Police

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A man was hit by a car in Penn Hills Monday morning.

Allegheny County police said dispatch was notified of a car hitting a pedestrian near Frankstown Road at Overbrook Drive at 6:39 a.m.

Emergency crews found a man at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

