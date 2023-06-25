Man in critical condition after second shooting on Kelly Street in under 24 hours

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Homewood West.

Allegheny County Dispatchers say police and medics were called to the intersection of Kelly Street and La Schall Street at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

When units arrived they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder and the neck. Police say he is listed in critical condition.

Pittsburgh firefighters were also called to this incident.

This is the second shooting to happen on Kelly Street in less than a day. Two men were also found with gunshot wounds on the 7200 block of Kelly Street at around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

