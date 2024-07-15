Man in custody after situation involving SWAT in Carrick

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after police say he barricaded himself inside a house in Carrick.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police were called to the 1100 block of Brownsville Road at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say the man had a warrant.

SWAT units were called to the scene after the man barricaded himself, police say.

Brownsville Road was closed between Nobles Lane and Wynoka Street while police were on scene.

Police say the man surrendered to police after speaking with negotiators.

Nobody inside the house was harmed.

It is not known what the man was wanted for at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

