Man dead after car crash in Crescent Township

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after he was in a car accident on Tuesday.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, Gary Kunder, 42, from Rochester, was involved in a crash in the area of McGovern Boulevard and Purdy Road at around 3:13 p.m.

Kunder was taken to Allegheny General Hospital where he died from his injuries around an hour after the crash.

