Man dead, teen injured after head-on crash involving motorcycle, truck in Washington County

CROSS CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead and a teen is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Washington County.

Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened on the 100 block of Vance Road in Cross Creek Township at 1:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Troopers said Zachary C. Strohmeyer, 37, of Avella, was riding a 2011 Harley-Davidson while traveling east on Vance Road. They believe he was distracted when he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a 2007 Chevrolet Colorado head-on.

Strohmeyer and the 17-year-old driver of the pickup truck were taken to Weirton Hospital.

Storhmeyer died at that hospital. The driver of the truck was taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

Both vehicles were disabled at the scene.

