Man dies in early morning Armstrong County car crash

BOGGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after an early morning car crash in Armstrong County Wednesday.

Brett A. Retzer, 29, was in a Saturn SUV going along River Road toward Templeton in Boggs Township when the car left the roadway and hit an embankment.

Retzer, from Ford City, was found outside the car, the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available and the cause of the crash is still under investigation by PSP Kittanning and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.

