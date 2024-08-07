Local

Man dies in early morning Armstrong County car crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Armstrong County Armstrong County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

BOGGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died after an early morning car crash in Armstrong County Wednesday.

Brett A. Retzer, 29, was in a Saturn SUV going along River Road toward Templeton in Boggs Township when the car left the roadway and hit an embankment.

Retzer, from Ford City, was found outside the car, the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available and the cause of the crash is still under investigation by PSP Kittanning and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • New Sewickley Township police sergeant charged with DUI
  • PNC to sell 500 Smithfield Street
  • 2 men charged for allegedly defrauding Hempfield Township casino out of nearly $15K
  • VIDEO: Man dies after being hit by train in Monaca
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read