Local

Man dies in Shenango Township car crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI - Lawrence County map Lawrence County map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a car crash in Shenango Township Friday evening.

Shenango police said the crash happened in front of the Eldorado Motel on New Butler Road at around 7 p.m.

Two SUVs collided head-on after one of them drifted into the opposite lane, police said. A third vehicle was sideswiped.

A man in his late 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver was flown from the scene to Youngstown Hospital, police said. The third driver was not injured.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours to investigate and clear the scene, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman killed, 3 others injured in crash involving tractor-trailer in Monroeville
  • Masses of lanternflies appearing as rain on radar in Pittsburgh area
  • Missing Pittsburgh woman found dead in Monongahela River
  • VIDEO: ‘He was lively’: Brother remembers man who died after early-morning Route 8 crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read