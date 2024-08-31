Man dies in Shenango Township car crash

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a car crash in Shenango Township Friday evening.

Shenango police said the crash happened in front of the Eldorado Motel on New Butler Road at around 7 p.m.

Two SUVs collided head-on after one of them drifted into the opposite lane, police said. A third vehicle was sideswiped.

A man in his late 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver was flown from the scene to Youngstown Hospital, police said. The third driver was not injured.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours to investigate and clear the scene, police said.

