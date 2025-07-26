Man faces homicide charge for January hit-and-run in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A man is now facing homicide charges for a January hit-and-run crash.

Court documents state that Timothy Robertson was found face down on Grant Street in January. He told first responders he was hit by a dark colored vehicle traveling between 60 and 70 miles per hour.

He died of the injuries he suffered in the crash weeks later.

The New Castle Police Department has now filed homicide by vehicle while DUI, among other charges, against Kyle Vignovich, 38, for Robertson’s death.

The court documents state that Vignovich admitted to police that he was the driver involved in this hit-and-run, but was driving drunk and had no memory of the incident.

Vignovich is not in custody. He’s set to appear in court next on July 31.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group