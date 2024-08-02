Local

Man facing charges after almost hitting officer with vehicle during chase in Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after he led police on a chase and almost hit an officer, court documents say.

Police say they tried to pull over Tyray Frenzley, 27, when they saw him crash into parked vehicles.

When officers turned on their lights, they say Frenzley took off down Ashlyn Street in Sheraden at a high rate of speed.

Eventually, officers caught up with him as he was reversing into a driveway on the 3100 block of Bergman Street. Police said they gave commands for Frenzley to stop but he did not listen to them. He out the car in drive, and took off.

Court documents say, in the process of leaving the driveway, he almost hit an officer who had to dive between two cars to avoid getting hit.

Frenzley was found again, outside of his vehicle, on Glen Mawr Street, An officer held him at gunpoint and he was taken into custody.

After police caught Frenzley and put him in their car, they say he got out of his handcuffs, opened the door and jumped out.

He was eventually tased and taken back into custody.

Frenzley faces an escape charge, aggravated assault by vehicle charge and multiple resisting arrest charges.

